Hawaiian hawk off of endangered, threatened species lists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian hawk off of endangered, threatened species lists

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

First, it was the nene goose, Hawaii’s state bird. Now it’s the Hawaiian hawk’s turn to mark a milestone of returning from the brink of extinction. Read more

