Heavy rain and blustery wind are expected to wreak havoc through weekend

Hawaii residents and visitors should prepare for more blustery and fast-hitting and at times heavy rainfall this weekend, especially for windward and mauka areas.

“Wet and windy conditions are going to continue through the weekend,” said Alex Gibbs, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service.

More snow also was expected to fall overnight Friday atop Big Island summits with as much as 3 additional inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory was in effect through 6 a.m. today. Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa were “blanketed pretty good last night,” Gibbs said Friday evening.

Judging from radar and cameras Thursday, there could be upward of 4 to 6 inches of accumulated snow this morning, he said.

A flash flood watch is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon for the Hawaiian Islands.

The winds will shift slightly, gradually veering from the east to east-southeast, and trend downward, Gibbs said.

The wind advisory was in effect until 6 a.m. today for Maui, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island.

A small-craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Kauai, Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui.

The high-surf warning for east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in place, due to strong winds, through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along affected shores through tonight, and elevated surf will continue into early next week.

Officials warn of strong breaking waves and dangerous currents, which make entering the water hazardous in these areas.

On Friday afternoon a wave knocked over a Navy rigid inflatable boat in Kaneohe Bay that was passing through the channel and heading for Marine Corps Base Hawaii. All five passengers on the boat went overboard.

A 38-year-old man was taken in serious condition to the hospital for back pain. The others did not require treatment.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to mudslides Friday night in the area of Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa.

HFD also responded to two downed trees Friday, with branches found on Likelike Highway and Pupukea Road.

HFD’s tally for Thursday was seven blown roofs and five downed trees.

Windward Maui and the Big Island were getting pockets of heavy rainfall Friday with an average of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Windward and mountain areas, where the ground is already saturated, are the most susceptible to flooding.

Maui County officials warned the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot. Campers and hikers also should reschedule their outings.

On Hawaii island, high winds Thursday afternoon ignited a brush fire at the entrance of Puukohola Heiau and Spencer Beach Park, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department, after a pickup truck caught fire. Firefighters brought the brush fire under control in about 2-1/2 hours, and no injuries were reported. Approximately 30 acres were burned.