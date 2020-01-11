comscore Heavy rain and blustery wind are expected to wreak havoc through weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Heavy rain and blustery wind are expected to wreak havoc through weekend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Hawaii residents and visitors should prepare for more blustery and fast-hitting and at times heavy rainfall this weekend, especially for windward and mauka areas. Read more

Previous Story
5 sailors rescued after Navy boat capsizes off Kaneohe

Scroll Up