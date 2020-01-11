comscore HMSA settles $180K lawsuit over disabled employees’ intermittent leave | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HMSA settles $180K lawsuit over disabled employees’ intermittent leave

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Hawaii Medical Service Association agreed to pay $180,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging the insurer violated federal law by not allowing employees with disabilities in its customer relations department intermittent leave. Read more

