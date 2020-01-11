comscore Ocean Watch: Snorkeling at Midway produces a surprise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Snorkeling at Midway produces a surprise

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

We didn’t expect to see anything above the water besides rusting pillars and wave-battered reef walls. But as often happens, nature surprised us. Read more

Previous Story
5 sailors rescued after Navy boat capsizes off Kaneohe

Scroll Up