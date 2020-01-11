On the Move: Makai HR

Makai HR has announced the hiring of four new members to its team from the end of 2019. Read more

Makai HR has announced the hiring of four new members to its team from the end of 2019:

>> Tamika Billups has been hired as a payroll manager. Billups has 13 years of experience in payroll and business operations at various companies. She is a member of the American Payroll Association.

>> Deon Young was named the new director of compliance. Young has spent the past 20 years working for large corporations such as Amazon.com, Microsoft Studios and Boeing Employee’s Credit Union. She holds a J.D. from the University of Washington School of Law.

>> Emma Prince- Wilson has been named the new director of HR and benefits. She joined the company in December. Her previous employers include Noa Botanicals, ProService, Hawaiian Electric Co. and Spectrum.

>> Davin Amory was hired as a controller and is head of the accounting department. Amory has 11 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting and analyzing. Most recently he worked as a Controller at JN Group Inc./Cycle CIty Ltd.