comscore On the Move: Makai HR | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Makai HR

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Makai HR has announced the hiring of four new members to its team from the end of 2019. Read more

Previous Story
5 sailors rescued after Navy boat capsizes off Kaneohe

Scroll Up