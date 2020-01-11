comscore Space Force unit coming to Hawaii Air National Guard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Space Force unit coming to Hawaii Air National Guard

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

Want to join the new U.S. Space Force? The Hawaii Air National Guard will start selecting candidates for the 293rd Space Control Squad. Read more

Previous Story
5 sailors rescued after Navy boat capsizes off Kaneohe

Scroll Up