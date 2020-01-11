comscore Brendan Steele shares the halfway lead with Cameron Davis at Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brendan Steele shares the halfway lead with Cameron Davis at Sony Open

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Two days of wild weather at Waialae Country Club set up perhaps an even wilder sprint to the Sony Open in Hawaii title over the next two afternoons. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 11, 2020

Scroll Up