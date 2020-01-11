comscore Hawaii women’s volleyball team adds setter from Alabama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s volleyball team adds setter from Alabama

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The question for Hawaii women’s volleyball this spring was whether Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow would need to reprise her role as team setter, or would Hawaii rely on the two who finished their eligibility last fall: Norene Iosia and Bailey Choy. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 11, 2020

Scroll Up