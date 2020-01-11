Hawaii women’s volleyball team adds setter from Alabama

The question for Hawaii women’s volleyball this spring was whether Rainbow Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow would need to reprise her role as team setter, or would Hawaii rely on the two who finished their eligibility last fall: Norene Iosia and Bailey Choy. Read more

The answer on Friday was: neither. Mylana Byrd, a 6-foot-2 setter, is transferring from Alabama and enrolling for the spring semester, which begins Monday.

Byrd, from Houston, played two seasons for the Crimson Tide, finishing with a combined 844 assists, 81 digs and 80 blocks in 48 matches. Her mother, Angie Simon, was a middle blocker at Idaho in 1994.

“The moment we started the recruiting process with Mylana, we knew she would fit our gym culture and what we are continuing to build here in Manoa,” Ah Mow said in a release. “Mylana knows what it takes to set at a high level and has done so for the past two seasons in the SEC.

“She brings experience and size that will make an immediate impact the moment we begin spring training. We are very excited to have a setter of Mylana’s caliber join our Rainbow Wahine ohana.”

Byrd is the second setter to sign with Hawaii for the 2020 season. She joins 5-10 incoming freshman Kate Lang from Keller, Texas. Also signing in fall was 6-3 freshman middle Anna Kiraly from Hungary.

Byrd, a 2018 graduate of Episcopal High, captained the Knights to a conference title as a senior.