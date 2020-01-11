Hawaii’s Parker McLachlin on wrong side of cutline after strong finish at Sony Open

For the entire time Parker McLachlin was on the course Friday afternoon, the projected weekend cut line for the Sony Open in Hawaii never moved. Read more

The Punahou alumnus was well aware he needed to shoot 68 to get to that number, and did exactly that, closing with a nerve-racking 7-foot par putt on No. 9 to shoot 2 under and get to 2 over for the tournament.

All was well for about 20 minutes, but as the wind finally started to die down after two blustery days at Waialae Country Club, the projected cutline allowing for the top 65 players and ties to reach the weekend began to become an issue.

Just after wrapping up his post-round media interviews, the cutline moved to 1 over, leaving McLachlin just short of his third made cut in 10 tries in his hometown tournament.

It was disappointing, especially after the way McLachlin clutched up on the final few holes. He holed putts of 17 and 20 feet for birdies on his 13th and 16th holes of the day and then made two short knee-benders on the final two to put himself in position to keep playing.

“The putts on 17 and 18 were not easy given the situation, knowing I needed it to have a chance to play the weekend,” McLachlin said. “I did feel really good about how I was playing … and yeah, I didn’t make as many putts as I probably should have, and I’ll just blame the wind for that.”

McLachlin missed the cut for the sixth time in a row since finishing tied for 10th in 2008.

The weekend was setting up perfectly for him to make a move. The blustery conditions are expected to continue, which is what McLachlin is used to growing up near the course.

“The last (made cut) here was when it was blowing like this playing hard and difficult,” McLachlin said. “Every other year I’ve played it it was blowing the opposite way, and I have no idea how to play this golf course that way. It was nice to be playing in these conditions.”

McLachlin headed to his final hole on the par-5 ninth and ripped his drive into the bunker right of the fairway. He laid up to a spot just under a tree and got relief from a mud spot.

His approach fell just short of the greenside bunker on the left and he got up and down after a poor chip to save par. The drive into the sand took birdie out of play with 2 over still likely good enough to make the cut.

“Just kind of didn’t want to hold on for dear life, but seemed like that’s what I was doing there the last couple holes,” McLachlin said. “I was thinking about that putt on 18. I’m like, ‘Gosh, I used to dream about having this putt to win the tournament as a kid on that hole.’

“I think it would have been a lot more fun to have it be (for) a top-10 finish or a win. (Making it) wasn’t joyous, but it was gratifying.”

All four golfers with local ties failed to reach the weekend. Eric Dugas, a club pro at Makena Golf & Beach Club on Maui, had the best chance entering Friday’s second round after an eagle on 18 gave him a 1-over 71 on Thursday.

Needing to better that, Dugas went the other way, with two of his eight bogeys on his opening two holes on the way to an 8-over 78.

Moanalua’s Tyler Ota managed a birdie on the par-3 7th, but shot 73 to finish 7 over for two days.

Mililani’s Jared Sawada also finished 74-73—147 with two birdies and five bogeys on Friday.

