comscore Sony Open notebook: Jerry Kelly represents senior circuit; Tyler Ota closes amateur career | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sony Open notebook: Jerry Kelly represents senior circuit; Tyler Ota closes amateur career

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

There were only two golfers from the senior circuit taking part in this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 11, 2020

Scroll Up