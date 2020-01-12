comscore 30 years later, it’s the last session for Rep. Cynthia Thielen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
30 years later, it’s the last session for Rep. Cynthia Thielen

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

At the age of 86, state Rep. Cynthia Thielen has just begun her 30th — and final — consecutive year representing Kailua and Kaneohe as one of the few Republicans in the state Legislature. Read more

