comscore Coffee shop finds success in old Hokama’s building | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coffee shop finds success in old Hokama’s building

  • By N.T. Arévalo
  • Today
  • Updated 8:23 p.m.

The gamble has paid off, and five years later the cafe has become an essential gathering spot and intimate entertainment space that’s hosted theater seminars, Bitcoin meetings, a dental association and regular ukulele and hula groups, as well as out-of-town performers. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

Scroll Up