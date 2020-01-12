comscore Hawaii looks to boost construction to offset industry slowdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii looks to boost construction to offset industry slowdown

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Construction work in Hawaii is likely to slow next year, but state lawmakers seem inclined to go along with Gov. David Ige’s plan to budget extra money to boost state construction spending and give a lift to the industry. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

Scroll Up