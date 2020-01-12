Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team’s win streak reaches 10

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team won its 10th straight, blowing out Dominican (San Rafael, Calif.) 115-83 on Saturday at the former St. Francis gym. Read more

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team won its 10th straight, blowing out Dominican (San Rafael, Calif.) 115-83 on Saturday at the former St. Francis gym.

Starr Rivera led the Sharks (14-1, 9-0 PacWest) with 31 points, while Amy Baum contributed a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Jerusha Paine led the Penguins (5-8, 2-5) with 29 points.

>> Destiny Castro (27 points) accounted for nearly half of her team’s total point output, leading Chaminade (3-12, 3-6 PacWest) to a 55-51 win over Notre Dame de Namur at McCabe Gym on Saturday.

Rachel Pau‘u had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Argonauts (3-12, 1-8).

Melifonwu’s dunk leads HPU to victory

Daniel Melifonwu slammed home an alley-oop from David Rowlands with 24 seconds left, giving the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team a 66-65 win over Dominican (Calif.) on Saturday afternoon at St. Francis gym.

Ronald Blain had 16 points to lead the Sharks (6-9, 4-5 PacWest). Jaelen Ragsdale had 29 points to pace the Penguins (2-12, 2-6).

>> Freshman Isaac Amaral-Artharee hit five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 17 points, leading Chaminade (8-6, 6-3 PacWest) to a 75-52 win over Notre Dame de Namur at McCabe Gym.

Cameron Fisher led the Argonauts (2-14, 1-8) with 16 points.

Hawaii swimmers fall to Minnesota

The University of Hawaii swimming and diving team fell to Minnesota on the final day of its regular season on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center.

The Rainbow Warriors lost 133-29, while the Rainbow Wahine fell short at 178-84.

On the men’s side, Hawaii claimed the 400 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Kane Follows was the top individual performer as a winning member of the 400 medley team, while claiming victories in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. On the women’s side, Hawaii won the 400 medley relay as well, but Lucia Lassman was the only Rainbow Wahine to earn an individual victory, winning the 100 butterfly.

Before the meet, Hawaii honored its 12 seniors.