comscore Liko Soares helps No. 1 Maryknoll power past Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Liko Soares helps No. 1 Maryknoll power past Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Liko Soares scored 16 points, including six in a row during a late run, and No. 1 Maryknoll outlasted No. 5 Punahou 44-32 on Saturday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

