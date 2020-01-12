Seniors lead Rainbow Warriors to better performance against Grand Canyon

It was all about choices and confidence, perhaps a surprising combination to admit to for a senior All-American. But that was what Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov’s prematch talk was about with two of his fellow seniors. Read more

Coming off what was considered an off night on Friday — seven hitting errors against Harvard — part of Parapunov’s refocus routine was his conversation with teammates James Anastassiades and Colton Cowell.

“I know I made poor choices last night,” Parapunov said after picking up the Most Outstanding Player trophy for the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic volleyball tournament. “Tonight was better choices, going out and playing with confidence.

“We’re not perfect. We still have a lot to learn, things to fix. Tonight, first of all, was a great team win.”

As a season-high 3,350 watched at the Stan Sheriff Center, top-ranked Hawaii (5-0) swept Grand Canyon 25-15, 25-20, 25-13. It was the 22nd straight home victory for the Rainbow Warriors — 19th consecutive nonconference win — and all in straight sets.

Parapunov finished with 13 kills with just two hitting errors, and Hawaii hit an impressive .523 while running their record against the Antelopes to 8-0. The Warriors had just one hitting error in Set 3, hitting .714, and closed it out in 100 minutes.

Christian Janke had nine kills for GCU, which became the first team to score 20 points against Hawaii this season. Janke also had four of the Lopes’ five aces; the Warriors had given up just four aces in their previous four matches.

“I thought we played really efficient, something we had talked about doing,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said. “And every guy on the service line was bringing it, creating point-scoring opportunities.

“The fact that Anasstasiades could come in and do the job he did … the confidence from the service line from both him and Pat (senior middle Gasman) … is the cumulative effect of all the quality reps they’ve been taking for 4-5 years.”

Anastassiades, a fifth-year senior, made his first career start Saturday. He replaced Cowell, who was not cleared to play following a slight injury suffered late in Friday’s win over Harvard.

“Everyone who came in played super well,” Hawaii junior libero Gage Worsley said after finishing with 10 of the team’s 21 digs. “Especially Jimmy (Anastassiades). He’s made so many improvements during the time that I’ve been here. He brings new life out there.

“This is a super good way to prepare for our road trip, getting a good win against a very physical team.”

Hawaii leaves Tuesday for its first road trip of the year with two stops in both Illinois and Tennessee.

The Warriors will be at No. 6 Lewis (3-1) on Friday, No. 11 Loyola (1-3) on Saturday, Lincoln Memorial (2-1) on Jan. 20 and King (2-2) on Jan. 21.

“It’s going to be a very tough road trip,” added Parapunov. “We start with two very difficult places in Lewis and Loyola. We have to pay good attention to them.”

Gasman finished with nine kills, hitting .800 with one error. He served for the final five points, a run which included his second ace and a rare back-row attack that gave Hawaii match point.

Parapunov finished it off on a set from freshman defensive specialist ‘Eleu Choy.

“It was a great set, an amazing set,” Parapunov said. “I love that kid. As an opposite, I had to take care of it.”

Set 1 was marked by Grand Canyon twice challenging calls within the first eight points, losing both as Hawaii took a 6-2 lead. Less than 10 minutes later, it was 13-8 after Gasman teamed with freshman hitter Filip Humler to stuff David Kisiel, moving Gasman into No. 8 all-time in total blocks (345).

Gasman continued to build his own wall in Set 2 with another four blocks as the Warriors pulled away at 18-11. Parapunov’s first hitting error made it 18-13 and GCU became the first team to score 20 points on Hawaii this season, using Camden Gianni’s sixth kill to hold off one set point, at 24-20.

The Lopes made a late run in Set 3, chipping into the Warriors’ 19-9 lead on Janke’s three consecutive aces, and closing to 19-13. Gasman’s kill sent him to the service line and he never left.

Anastassiades finished with four kills and an ace.

“Words honestly can’t explain how amazing that feeling was, walking out of the tunnel and seeing everyone cheer was really humbling and really special,” he said. “The Stan Sheriff Center is the greatest place to play in the world.”

In Saturday’s opener, Harvard swept Emmanuel, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15, in 65 minutes. The Crimson (2-1) finished second in the three-day event while the Lions (0-3) returned to Georgia without taking a set.

Harvard 3, Emmanuel 0

Sophomore hitter Campbell Schoenfeld put down 10 kills and the Crimson (2-1) finished second in their second trip to Honolulu. Sophomore middle Ryan Hong (Punahou) added six kills, hitting .556, and was in on six of the team’s nine blocks, while reserve sophomore setter Buddy Scott (Punahou) had 10 assists.

Senior hitter Aleksa Lakic led the Lions (0-3) with eight kills. Senior middle Don Thompson (King Kekaulike) added seven kills and two block solos.

Joining Parapunov on the all-tournament team were Cowell, Gasman and sophomore setter Jakob Thelle from Hawaii; Harvard’s Schoenfeld, Grand Canyon’s Gianni and Don Thompson from Emmanuel.