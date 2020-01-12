UC Irvine upends visiting Hawaii men’s basketball

Size matters. So does quickness. Depth doesn’t hurt, either. Mixed together, those ingredients kept Hawaii at bay against the Big West Conference’s defending men’s basketball champion Saturday night. Read more

IRVINE, Calif. >> Size matters. So does quickness. Depth doesn’t hurt, either.

Mixed together, those ingredients kept Hawaii at bay against the Big West Conference’s defending men’s basketball champion Saturday night.

UC Irvine relied on those components to earn its fifth consecutive victory over the Rainbow Warriors in 23 months, a 74-60 decision in front of 2,938 at the Bren Events Center.

The Anteaters (9-8, 1-0) dominated inside. Irvine outrebounded UH 49-34, outscored the visitors in the lane 32-14 and converted 13 second-chance points to UH’s seven.

Brad Greene — a 6-foot-11, 270-pound redshirt junior — grabbed a career-best 21 rebounds, an arena record and the most by any Anteater since Bob Thornton secured 22 in 1984. Those 21 rebounds represent the fourth-highest total for any collegiate game this season.

Greene amassed more defensive rebounds (12) than the ’Bows collected at their own backboard (9).

“They’re fifth in the country in rebounding for a reason,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “We have made some strides with this group in rebounding, but the big difference in the game, obviously, was once again the glass.”

The ’Bows provided no answer for Greene or 6-foot-9 Collin Welp, who came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points. Zigmars Raimo, who entered the game as the BWC’s leading rebounder, finished with season lows of three rebounds and one point.

Bernardo Da Silva, who collected 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds Thursday night against Cal State Fullerton, committed three fouls in the first half against Irvine, and contributed just three points and two rebounds during the second half. Dawson Carper, the tallest player on the floor at 7 feet, played a season-low five minutes, scored two points and secured two rebounds.

“We can’t get where we want to be against anybody, obviously against them, if we’re not more consistent,” Ganot said. “I mean, when we have a bad rebounding day, it can’t be that bad.”

Irvine combined its height with backcourt quickness to keep the ’Bows from converting more than 35.1% of its shots. Samuta Avea led the ’Bows with 14 points and Eddie Stansberry added 11 points.

Two reserves provided the visitors’ biggest highlights. Sophomore Justin Webster played 22 minutes and scored all nine of his points during a spurt that briefly put the ’Bows ahead. Freshman Justin Hemsley tied his career bests with nine points and six rebounds in almost 17 minutes.

“Hemsley always gives great effort,” Ganot said. “He makes things happen. He’ll throw his body around. I just think he gives us great fight and he gave us a boost. Webster does it a little more on the offensive end with his ability to make shots, his confidence there.”

Hemsley explained his success simply.

“I just try to take what comes to me,” he said. “That’s all it really is, not trying to force anything, just letting the game flow, making the right read. If I’m open, shoot it. If I’m not, just try to make a play. It’s all just letting the game come to you and not trying to hunt for points or anything like that.”

UH (10-6, 1-1) had to hunt for points early. Irvine began with an 11-0 blitz in the first 3 minutes, 20 seconds. The ’Bows did not score until Carper made a lay-in 3:58 into the game.

“They came out ready to take the first punch and we were on our back foot,” Hemsley said. “With UC Irvine, if you don’t come out ready to go, ready to fight, they’ll take advantage of that. That’s what happened at the start of the game.”

But with the Anteaters holding a 19-9 advantage, the ’Bows made their move.

Webster scored his nine points during a 10-0 spree that tied the score with 8:42 left in the first half. Welp’s two free throws gave Irvine a 21-19 lead, but Avea’s 3-point shot put UH ahead 22-21 with 6:09 before halftime

However, Avea’s 3-pointer would be the visitors’ last basket of the half. The Anteaters kept the ’Bows scoreless for the final 3:44 of the half, ended it with a 16-3 surge and built a 41-25 lead 1:18 into the second half.

A 7-0 spurt drew the ’Bows within 50-46 with 10:10 to play. But Irvine held UH without a point for the next 2:39 in extending the margin to 58-46 with 7:42 left.

Irvine’s Evan Leonard finished with 14 points, with Greene and Eyassu Worku scoring 13 apiece, as the Anteaters’ superior depth enabled them to remain relentless.

“They defend and rebound every night,” Ganot said. “I thought our defense was in the ballpark, but our numbers were hurt significantly by their second-chance opportunities, our inability to make free throws and broken plays, where they got second shots and did a number on us.”