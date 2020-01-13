Off the News: Sheehan put panel on right path

Apparently looking for a change in leadership style, Honolulu Police Commission last week voted in a new chairwoman, Shannon Alivado, director of government relations for the General Contractors Association of Hawaii. Read more

Apparently looking for a change in leadership style, Honolulu Police Commission last week voted in a new chairwoman, Shannon Alivado, director of government relations for the General Contractors Association of Hawaii. While change can be fine, we saw plenty to like in the “very direct” and “upfront” style exhibited by the now-former chair, Loretta Sheehan.

Sheehan, who will remain on the panel, began serving as chairwoman in February 2018. She has advocated for the commission to be less passive and more transparent, and for police to be more available to the press. The new leadership should follow suit.

The headlines are full of chain retailers shutting down locations, but last week Hawaii learned of the arrival of Olive Garden to its shores — a single restaurant.

That was big news, trending on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s online edition with lots of hits. What is it about this state that turns it into a quivering mass of excitement at every franchise debut?

It must be that the opportunity to try one of these places, pedestrian as they seem to mainlanders, otherwise requires a plane ticket.