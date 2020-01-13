comscore Off the News: Sheehan put panel on right path | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Sheehan put panel on right path

  • Today
  • Updated 3:44 a.m.

Apparently looking for a change in leadership style, Honolulu Police Commission last week voted in a new chairwoman, Shannon Alivado, director of government relations for the General Contractors Association of Hawaii. Read more

