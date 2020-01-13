comscore Hawaii island takes brunt of storm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii island takes brunt of storm

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Hawaii island got the brunt of the precipitation Sunday in the form of heavy rainfall and, on its summits, snowfall, while rain fell incessantly over the other islands, further saturating the ground. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 3-9, 2020

Scroll Up