Jamie Lee is crowned 71st Narcissus Queen

A dream came true this weekend for Jamie Ming See Lee as she was crowned 71st Narcissus Queen on Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre. Lee was also named Miss Photogenic and Miss Talent, winning the later category with sizzling jazz dance choreography performed to a modern arrangement of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” She prevailed over eight other impressively accomplished young women to win the title.

Lee was born and raised in Honolulu, graduated from UH Manoa with a bachelor’s degree in communications and is an account coordinator at MVNP (Milici Valenti Ng Pack). She speaks Mandarin and Cantonese. Her parents, James H.Q. and Vickie Lee, were in the front row when she received her title.

Joining Lee as members of her Narcissus Court were:

>> First Princess Sabrina Chong Ming Young.

>> Second Princess Amanda Rumi Meilan Kurose.

>> Third Princess Melody Leilani Kaohu.

>> Fourth Princess Vanessa Megan Wong.

Kaohu was also voted Miss Congeniality, Rui Yao Li was named Miss Popularity and Jiun Ni “Kammy” Hou received the title Miss Social Media.

The contestants were scored on their performance in a private interview with the judges prior to the pageant, their demonstrated ability and overall showmanship in the talent segment, their beauty and poise while wearing a custom-designed cheongsam, and their delivery of a short speech on a pre-selected aspect of Chinese culture.

Talent choices this year ranged from traditional forms of Chinese dance to hula and chant, and from a dramatic rendition of a movie soundtrack anthem to pole dancing.

The Narcissus Queen and her court will represent the Chinese community and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii throughout the Year of the Rat. They will make a goodwill visit to China and Macau in June (visit chinesechamber.com).