comscore Restriction on aquarium fishing being sidestepped, conservation group says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Restriction on aquarium fishing being sidestepped, conservation group says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

A coalition of conservation groups led by Earthjustice said the state has been shirking its duties in cracking down on the illegal collection of aquarium fish from Hawaii ocean waters. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 3-9, 2020

Scroll Up