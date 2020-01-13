UH men’s tennis team rained out

Mother Nature got the better of the University of Hawaii men’s tennis team once again on Sunday as the Rainbow Warriors were denied a second chance at resuming their dual match against Arizona. Read more

UH and Arizona began their match on Saturday afternoon but, due to rain, it was postponed until Sunday morning. The match was never resumed on Sunday as inclement weather canceled that dual match as well as a second dual originally scheduled for Sunday.

Next up for the ’Bows is the Las Vegas Invitational, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.