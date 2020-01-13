comscore This week’s wet weather gave McDowell an edge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

This week’s wet weather gave McDowell an edge

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After flying the approximately 141⁄2 hours from Ireland to Hawaii, Graeme McDowell might have been the only one on his flight who wasn’t upset about the weather that greeted him on his arrival. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 12, 2020

Scroll Up