The Electric Kitchen: Eat Mediterrenean, eat healthy

Mediterranean cuisine, traditionally consumed in Greece, Crete, southern France and parts of Italy, includes lean protein such as chicken, fish and legumes; fresh fruits and vegetables; nuts; whole grains; and healthy fats such as olive oil, with moderate amounts of dairy and red meat.

Studies have found that eating a Mediterranean food is healthful, and we can include the cuisine in our diets since most of its ingredients are easy to find.

This week, try these Mediterranean dishes.

RUSTIC EGGPLANT MOUSSAKA

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

3 large globe eggplants

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

>> Meat sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, rough chopped

2 pounds ground lamb or beef

1-1/2 cups diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

Cracked pepper, to taste

>> Bechamel sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups whole milk

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 egg, lightly beaten

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut eggplant into 1/3-inch disks, sprinkle with salt; set aside in colander 30 minutes until it releases water. Rinse well, pat dry and brush each side with olive oil. Roast on baking pan until golden, 20 to 30 minutes.

Make meat sauce: In large pan, heat oil and cook onion on medium-high 3 minutes. Add garlic, reduce heat to medium-low and saute 10 minutes, or until onions are tender. Add lamb, raise heat to medium-high. Cook 15 minutes, stirring often; drain. Add remaining ingredients. Stir, cover and simmer on medium-low 20 minutes.

Make bechamel (white) sauce: In small pot, melt butter. Whisk in flour; cook 3 minutes on medium, stirring often. Whisk in milk, 1 cup at a time; bring to boil, stirring constantly. Simmer on low 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add nutmeg, 2 tablespoons cheese, salt and pepper; set aside.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Divide eggplant into three stacks. In 9-by-13-inch baking pan, place one layer of eggplant. Add half of meat sauce. Repeat with second layer of eggplant and remaining meat sauce. Add remaining eggplant. Whisk egg into bechamel until smooth. Spread over eggplant. Top with remaining cheese; bake 50 to 60 minutes, until golden. Let stand 10 minutes; serve. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 550 calories, 40 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 26 g protein.

BABA GANOUSH

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 to 2 globe eggplants (about 2 pounds)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons roasted tahini (sesame paste)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Juice of one Meyer lemon (about 2-1/2 tablespoons), divided

Salt, to taste

Pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Poke eggplants in several places with fork. Halve eggplant lengthwise and brush cut sides lightly with 1 tablespoon oil.

Place on baking sheet, cut side down; roast until very tender, 40 minutes. Remove and cool 15 minutes. In large bowl, scoop out eggplant flesh; mash well with a fork.

Combine eggplant, remaining oil, garlic, tahini, cumin, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, salt and cayenne to taste. Mash until somewhat smooth but still retaining texture.

Cool to room temperature; season to taste with more lemon juice, salt and cayenne if needed. Garnish with parsley. Serve with pita bread. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 150 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 3 g protein.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1/2 cup minced red onion

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon capers

3/4 cup mixed pitted deli olives, sliced

1 pinch red chili flakes

1 tablespoon chopped oregano or basil, or both

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, poached, with salt to taste, then shredded

4 ounces fusilli pasta, cooked according to package directions

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper, to taste

In medium bowl, add onion and vinegar; set aside. In large bowl, mix olive oil, capers, olives, chili flakes and oregano or basil.

Add marinated onions to olive mixture. Combine with chicken, pasta and parsley. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Serve at any temperature. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 350 calories, 14 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 2 g sugar, 29 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.