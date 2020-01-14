Local Moco: Try these tasty Korean side dishes

Korean cuisine is noted for the many side dishes that embellish daily meals. Read more

Korean cuisine is noted for the many side dishes that embellish daily meals. In “A Korean Kitchen,” author Joan Namkoong offers diverse recipes for various sides, also known as banchan. Here are a couple of them.

While perusing items in a Korean supermarket, Namkoong discovered tiny, bright red, whole dried shrimp, about 1 inch in size with heads and tails. Though these critters are used to enhance soup stocks, she experimented with them to create a tasty appetizer.

POPCORN SHRIMP

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 cup small whole dried shrimp

1 tablespoon shoyu

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon kochu karu (chili pepper powder)

In frying pan that will hold shrimp in single layer, heat sesame oil over medium. Add shrimp and toss, coating shrimp well. Add shoyu, sugar and kochu karu, and continue to fry until shrimp are crispy, dry and seasoned, about 10 to 15 minutes. Reduce heat if necesssary to prevent burning.

Remove from heat and cool; store in airtight container until ready to serve. Serves 6.

KNOWN ALSO as zucchini chon, this fried zucchini dish is delicious whether it’s served with Korean food or not. Namkoong recommends thick slices and quick cooking to preserve the zucchini’s crunchiness. A medium zucchini will make about 15 pieces, perfect as a side dish. Namkoong’s tip: Place flour in a gallon-size plastic bag, add vegetables and shake to coat with flour.

HOBAK (FRIED ZUCCHINI)

1 medium zucchini

2 tablespoons flour

1 egg

Oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

Wash zuccini and remove ends. Cut into 3/8-inch slices. Place flour in shallow bowl. Break egg into another bowl and beat.

Heat skillet over medium-high. Coat slices in flour, then dip in egg to coat. Add oil to pan. When hot, place zucchini in pan. Sprinkle with salt, then fry until golden brown and turn over to brown other side.

With a fork, test for doneness: zucchini should be firm but tender. Transfer to paper-towel lined plate. Serve at room temperature. Serves 4.

