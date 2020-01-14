Quickbites: Dylan’s Candy Bar, ‘Eat Well for Life,’ Sakura Japanese Restaurant

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

DYLAN’S DEBUTS IN WAIKIKI

Dylan’s Candy Bar is opening its first Hawaii store Thursday in the shopping mall at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, promising to transport customers to a fantasy­land filled with extravagant eye-candy on top of thousands of sweet treats.

The international candy company was founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren, daughter of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, who became fascinated by candy as a child after seeing the 1971 hit musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Lauren said she has always wanted to open a store in Hawaii: “I believe my first visit to Hawaii was when I was 10 years old. … Some of my favorite memories here include seeing a double rainbow for the first time and running on the beach in the mornings near the very spot we are opening here.”

In an email interview she said she has incorporated island flavor inspirations into products for her local shop, including shave ice and coconut sorbet. “Hawaii also provides a great roadmap for Japan, which is a destination and market that I’ve been interested in for some time now.”

Among the new shop’s pop-art attractions is an oversized lolli­pop tree, candy-cane columns, kaleidoscopic candy wallpaper and a giant chocolate rabbit.

Bonnie Kiyabu, the Hyatt’s director of retail operations, said Dylan’s Candy is one of the shopping mall’s large anchor stores at 6,100 square feet at the Pualeilani Atriums on the ground floor. “It’s going to be magnificent. People will want to buy lots of candy.”

More than 7,000 confections range from chocolates, lollipops, gummies, nostalgia, international collections and shave ice, to candy-themed apparel, accessories, stationery and more.

In time for Valentine’s Day are gifts ranging from the Gold Collection line of deluxe chocolates, encased in drawers of a gold jewelry box, to a box of a dozen chocolate roses wrapped in red foil. Or treat your sweetheart to some 30 desserts served in the store cafe, including a Kauai Pie shake, made with a coffee ice cream base, coconut flakes, chocolate syrup, a Dylan’s candy bar and macadamia nuts.

Other nods to our tropical state include a pineapple- shaped jar of gummies, and tackle boxes of rainbow- themed candy. Beach goers can also pick up the brand’s whirly-pop towels, floats and beach paddles.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Call 262-1199.

— Pat Gee, Star-Advertiser

DISHES TAKE AIM AT INFLAMMATION

Learn about foods that can help curb inflammation at a cooking demonstration Jan. 23 at Adventist Health Castle.

The year’s first Eat Well for Life demo, “Anti-inflammatory Foods Never have to be Anticlimactic,” takes place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Heather Lawitzke of Happy Foods Kitchen will present vegan dishes including chana masala with kale, roasted turmeric cauliflower and coconut-mango chia seed pudding.

Cost is $12, including samples and recipes. Registration closes Thursday. Call 263-5050.

NEW JAPANESE DINING IN KAPOLEI

Sakura Japanese Restaurant has opened in the new Grove at Ka Makana Ali‘i mall in Kapolei, offering teppanyaki tables, a full bar, sushi and a menu of hibachi-style steak, chicken and seafood entrees.

The restaurant, Sakura’s fourth in Hawaii, opened Dec. 28. Diners will receive a free gift during a grand opening celebration Friday through Monday.

Sakura is open daily for lunch and dinner. Call 670-2888.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.