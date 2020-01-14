comscore Kapolei senior De’Zhaun Stribling has grown into a three-sport standout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kapolei senior De’Zhaun Stribling has grown into a three-sport standout

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, De’Zhaun Stribling didn’t stand out among the crowd of incoming freshmen at Kapolei High School in the fall of 2016. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 13, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 14, 2020

Scroll Up