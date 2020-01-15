Off the News: Oahu pothole problems? Call 768-7777

After all this rain, Oahu drivers are already encountering especially daunting pothole obstacles on their commutes, enough that the city has a direct route for reporting them, by phone (768-7777) and online ( https://honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html ). Read more

After all this rain, Oahu drivers are already encountering especially daunting pothole obstacles on their commutes, enough that the city has a direct route for reporting them, by phone (768-7777) and online (https://honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html).

But as bad as we think we have it in the big city, the neighbor islands are fielding a lot of complaints as well. Calls can be logged for Kauai at (808) 241-4847, Maui at (808) 270-7869 and Hawaii island at (808) 961-8349. Drive attentively, folks.

Ala Moana Center churn can roil tenants

In the latest change at Ala Moana Center, the popular Mai Tai Bar will close next month along with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. due to a rent hike. While it’s disappointing to see these longtime tenants exit, change is routine at this high-traffic shopping center.

Ala Moana Center opened in 1959 with just over 680,000 square feet of retail space to accommodate 87 stores. There’s now upwards of 2 million square feet of retail space and a total of 290 stores and restaurants. On the relatively short list of surviving orginal tenants: Long’s Drugs, Foodland (now Foodland Farms), Reyn’s (Reyn Spooner), Shirokiya (Shirokiya Japan Village Walk) and Watumull’s.