Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Oahu pothole problems? Call 768-7777

After all this rain, Oahu drivers are already encountering especially daunting pothole obstacles on their commutes, enough that the city has a direct route for reporting them, by phone (768-7777) and online (https://honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html). Read more

