Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hopes high in Waiawa for housing, energy

  Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

In the year 2030, if the decade unfolds according to projections, more than half of the state’s electricity sales will be from clean-energy sources, up from this year’s goal of 30%; and Honolulu’s long-delayed and overbudget 20-mile rail line will be in its fifth year of full operation. Read more

