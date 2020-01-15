comscore Cardax plans 200-for-1 reverse stock split | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cardax plans 200-for-1 reverse stock split

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu-based biopharmaceutical company Cardax Inc., which produces the anti-inflammatory product ZanthoSyn, declared Tuesday a 200-for-1 reverse stock split that will be effective today. Read more

