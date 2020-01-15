comscore City breaks ground on Waipio dog park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City breaks ground on Waipio dog park

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Central Oahu leaders joined city officials Tuesday to break ground on a 12,800-square-foot off-leash dog park at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

