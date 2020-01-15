City breaks ground on Waipio dog park

Central Oahu leaders joined city officials Tuesday to break ground on a 12,800-square-foot off-leash dog park at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The dog park, on the Waikele border of the park at the mauka end of Paiwa Street, is expected to open this fall when it would be the eighth such facility operated by the city. The parallelogram-shaped facility will be the first of the city’s dog parks to have separate areas, divided by a 4-foot-high chain link fence, for larger and smaller canines. Artech Construction Group Inc. was awarded a $636,000 contract for the project.