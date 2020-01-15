comscore Isle-based Marine sentenced to 3 years for weapons charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isle-based Marine sentenced to 3 years for weapons charges

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

A military judge has sentenced a 23-year-old Hawaii- based Marine to a 36-month prison term on charges of possession of a modified firearm after being accused of attempting to bring firearms and ammunition onto a military base in his home state of Nebraska. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai firefighters rescue 13 hikers at Hanakapiai

Scroll Up