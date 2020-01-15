comscore Lee Cataluna: When is a pothole just a pothole? Never | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: When is a pothole just a pothole? Never

  By Lee Cataluna
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

Voters hate potholes. They not only hate the damage a pothole can do to their vehicle; they hate all the things a pothole can symbolize, like inattentive local government, inept engineering and an overall lack of leadership. Read more

Kauai firefighters rescue 13 hikers at Hanakapiai

