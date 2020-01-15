comscore Powerful Hawaii defensive radar is delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Powerful Hawaii defensive radar is delayed

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:19 p.m.

A more than $1 billion missile defense radar for Hawaii has been significantly delayed, with Native Hawaiian cultural concerns emerging at one possible site on Kuaokala Ridge at Kaena Point and community worries about overdevelopment at two other candidate sites at Kahuku Training Area. Read more

