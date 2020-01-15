Strong wind, rain is expected to plague Hawaii into weekend

More gray, windy weather will continue through today, and another bout of rain is on the way as a cold front moves in Thursday into Saturday. Read more

The strong easterly tradewinds will bring showers mostly to windward areas today. Leeward areas over the smaller islands also could get some showers during the night and morning hours.

Strong to near gale-force tradewinds will continue to create large, rough surf on east shores through tonight and will then be on a downward trend Thursday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say the upper-level low that brought heavy rain and flooding continues to drift north of the islands. Strong trades are expected to remain, then gradually lower Thursday into Friday morning.

On Tuesday, heavy rain subsided, but strong tradewinds continued, a high-surf advisory remained in effect and the summit of Mauna Kea got a thick frosting of snow.

The weather service kept the high-surf advisory in place for all east shores from Kauai to Hawaii island due to the strong tradewinds.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected through tonight before lowering to 5 to 8 feet. The advisory expires at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Snow at the Big Isle summits was due to the combination of moisture and 30-degree temperatures but not enough to warrant a winter weather advisory.

A small-craft advisory is also in effect for Kauai waters, the Kauai and Kaiwi channels, Maalaea Bay and windward waters of Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island through 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday a band of showers along the remnant of the front will move over the islands and continue through the weekend, the Weather Service is forecasting.