Strong wind, rain is expected to plague Hawaii into weekend
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:14 p.m.
More gray, windy weather will continue through today, and another bout of rain is on the way as a cold front moves in Thursday into Saturday.
On Tuesday, heavy rain subsided, but strong tradewinds continued, a high-surf advisory remained in effect and the summit of Mauna Kea got a thick frosting of snow.
The weather service kept the high-surf advisory in place for all east shores from Kauai to Hawaii island due to the strong tradewinds.
Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected through tonight before lowering to 5 to 8 feet. The advisory expires at
6 a.m. Thursday.
Snow at the Big Isle summits was due to the combination of moisture and 30-degree temperatures
but not enough to warrant
a winter weather advisory.
A small-craft advisory
is also in effect for Kauai
waters, the Kauai and Kaiwi channels, Maalaea Bay and windward waters of Oahu, Maui County and the Big
Island through 6 a.m. Thursday.
On Friday a band of showers along the remnant of
the front will move over
the islands and continue through the weekend,
the Weather Service is forecasting.