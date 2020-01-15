comscore World Surf League announces new CEO, upgrades Volcom Pipe Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

World Surf League announces new CEO, upgrades Volcom Pipe Pro

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

The World Surf League, an international professional surfing and surf lifestyle promoter with offices in Hawaii and around the world, said Tuesday that CEO Sophie Goldschmidt is being replaced by Erik Logan, WSL president of content, media and studios. Read more

