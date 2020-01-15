TransPacific Volleyball opens on Saturday

The TransPacific Volleyball Championships, with some 200 teams from three states and five countries, is scheduled for Saturday through Monday at the Hawaii Convention Center. Read more

The TransPacific Volleyball Championships, with some 200 teams from three states and five countries, is scheduled for Saturday through Monday at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Considered the largest indoor sporting event in Hawaii, the TPVC also is an AAU Super Regional Qualifier with division winners earning berths in the AAU national championships in Orlando, Fla., the West Coast Championships in Las Vegas, and/or the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix.

The tournament also has partnered with the National Scouting Report, a recruiting service that will provide information to collegiate coaches. Boys and girls youth teams represent Hawaii, California, Nevada, Canada, Thailand, Mexico, China and American Samoa.

Play runs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. More information is available at transpacificvolleyball.com.

There also is a free community service tournament for DOE school students in grades 6-8 on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. SPIKE (Students Participating In Kinetic Exercise) offers competition on 25 courts.

Entries are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available at transpacificvolleyball.com/spike.