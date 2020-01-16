Column: Hawaii libraries help public with digital skill — thanks, Google

The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) is the educational, informational and cultural heart of Hawaii’s communities. It serves as a pillar to nurture lifelong learners. Read more

The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) is the educational, informational and cultural heart of Hawaii’s communities. It serves as a pillar to nurture lifelong learners.

Public libraries continue to evolve to better serve the needs of the community. Our libraries are more than just books. They provide opportunities for learning 21st century skills and digital literacies that are crucial for our communities to have as we grow and change careers and professions for the future. Libraries play a critical role in supporting workforce development in communities across the island.

Now, more than ever, community members across the nation are using libraries as a resource for professional growth. Libraries are a place for our island communities to expand their learning and continue their education. In today’s increasingly technological age, their help is even more important as people learn to master the digital skills they need to succeed.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), nearly three-quarters of public libraries assist their community members with job applications and interviewing skills; 90% help individuals learn basic digital skills; and just under half provide access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

As the state librarian, I am committed to continuing these efforts in Hawaii. Providing the resources to develop important skills will ensure this critical community need is met.

The ALA and Google recently launched a national tour of libraries as part of the “Grow with Google” initiative, giving members of our community an opportunity to develop both personally and professionally.

The Grow with Google nationwide tour is the tech company’s initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans through digital skills training. We are proud that the tour is making a stop here on Oahu with a one-day event hosted at the Kaimuki Public Library (today, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Keeping up with the ever-changing technology needs for libraries to be effective community hubs requires resources. Google is investing $1 million in libraries across the country to give them the tools needed to provide community programming to address the digital skill gaps of job seekers and small businesses.

Following Hawaii’s Grow with Google workshops, ALA will provide the HSPLS with an opportunity to apply for “Libraries Lead with Digital Skills” micro- funding to provide programming, outreach and education in our communities.

The HSPLS is poised to help fill the digital skills gap with technology access, training and support in their communities. In turn, libraries can play an important role in getting our island communities ready for the future and ensuring that Hawaii meets its goal of having 55 percent of working age adults (ages 25-64) with a two- or four-year college degree by 2025. We’re excited to welcome Grow with Google to Hawaii.

HSPLS is the only statewide system in the United States. Its mission is to nurture a lifelong love of reading and learning through its staff, collections, programs, services, and physical and virtual spaces and serves as the educational, informational and cultural heart of Hawaii’s communities.