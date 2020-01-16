comscore ExtraFamily: ‘Rainbow,’ Lunar New Year, ‘Super Saturday’ at HiSAM | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Play

ExtraFamily: ‘Rainbow,’ Lunar New Year, ‘Super Saturday’ at HiSAM

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Highlights of the top family-friendly events in Honolulu over the next seven days, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2020 Oscar Contest: Who got snubbed?

Scroll Up