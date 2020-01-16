ExtraFamily: ‘Rainbow,’ Lunar New Year, ‘Super Saturday’ at HiSAM

Highlights of the top family-friendly events in Honolulu over the next seven days, courtesy Play. Read more

HTY PLAY EXPLORES RAINBOWS

Rainbows are a part of life in Hawaii.

Most people admire one for a brief moment and move on, not understanding how it was formed, the cultural meanings of the colors or how the colors can affect our emotions.

Adam Larsen, a filmmaker from North Carolina, will try to shed some light on those topics in Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s production of “Rainbow,” running Friday through Feb. 8 at Tenney Theatre. The one-hour play is geared for ages 7 and up. It is part of the lineup for the theater’s 2019-2020 season.

“I’ve been to Hawaii a number of times,” said Larsen, who will be making his directorial debut. “I’m always struck by natural beauty. You can turn a corner here and have a profound experience with nature. Nature is my place of calm and comfort.”

The interior of the theater has been painted white, and six projector screens will provide the audience with 360 degrees of images. Combined with the lights, sound, music and the actors moving among the audience, the theater will be a “fully immersive environment,” Larsen said.

The cast will explain how the sun and rain create a prism that forms a rainbow.

He said each of the seven colors — red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet — has a different energy and story.

He said red, for instance, is lucky in some cultures, and associated with the devil in others.

“RAINBOW”

>> Where: St. Andrew’s Cathedral’s Tenney Theatre, 229 Queen Emma Square

>> When: Friday through Feb. 8

>> Cost: $10 to $20

>> Info: 839-9885, centerstage ticketing.com

WELCOME YEAR OF THE RAT

Chinatown will be bustling with activity during the Chinese New Year Celebration on Friday and Saturday.

Things kick off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza center stage. In addition to lion dances and an appearance by Narcissus queen Jamie Lee and her court, there will be cultural dances and a performance by Frank DeLima. Some 10 food booths will keep crowds fed — the event is expected to draw 5,000 — and 20 craft and cultural booths will be set up in surrounding areas.

About an hour later, a string of fireworks hanging from the Flores Building, located at the corner of Nuuanu Avenue and King Street, will be lit while eight lion dance troupes perform. The display will last about 5 minutes.

The lions and Narcissus court will then embark on Choy Cheng, a blessing in which they visit Chinatown stores and receive red envelopes holding money.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

>> Where: Chinatown

>> When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Note: Street closures for Friday start at 6 p.m., between North Beretania Street and Nimitz Highway, from River Street to Bethel Street; at 7:30 p.m., Hotel Street closes; roads reopen at 11 p.m.

>> Info: 533-3181, chinesechamber.com/events

GET ARTSY AND BREAKDANCE AT HISAM

The Hawaii State Art Museum’s “Super Saturday: Art Activities and Music” event will offer families the chance to express their creativity via crafting, painting, sculpting, sewing — and breakdancing.

“The state foundation wants to increase more than just visual art, they also want to promote breakdancing and other performance arts,” said Mamiko Carroll, the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts’ public information officer.

That means young children can bust a move while learning about a dance style that began in the 1980s and has regained popularity. (In fact, in June, breakdancing was added as an official Olympic sport for the 2024 Paris Games.) Music and dance lessons will be provided by Breaks R4 Kidz.

Breakdancing was held at the museum last year, and it was quite popular, Carroll said.

“What kid doesn’t want to do something that doesn’t involving sitting at a table? It also was nostalgic for the parents, so they encouraged their kids to try it,” she said.

Each activity will take about 15 to 20 minutes, and parents are encouraged to participate as well. Families can also view the art in the museum, and the Artizen by MW Café on site will provide a special kid-friendly menu.

Other highlights include free keiki IDs, which will be provided by the Honolulu Police Department Keiki/Kupuna Identification Program.

SUPER SATURDAY

>> Where: Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St.

>> When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 586-0900, 808ne.ws/supersat