Now Read This: ‘Dreamers,’ ‘Crossing on Time’

“DREAMERS”

By Yuyi Morales

What if you dreamed of a new life in a new country where no one spoke your language? What if you had to make that new place your home, and you found that home in a world of books? And what if it all were true? For ages 4 to 8.

“CROSSING ON TIME: STEAM ENGINES, FAST SHIPS AND A JOURNEY TO THE NEW WORLD”

By David Macaulay

Author-illustrator David Macaulay chronicles the compelling history that culminated in the most advanced — and final — steamship, the SS United States, which Macaulay himself traveled on as a child immigrant. The author shares his own story while delving into the design and construction of the ship, and the life of its designer and engineer, William Francis Gibbs. For ages 10 to 14.