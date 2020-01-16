comscore Hawaiian protests move to state Capitol on opening day of business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian protests move to state Capitol on opening day of business

  • By Cassie Ordonio and Dan Nakaso cordonio@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Months of frustration on the part of Native Hawaiian activists at Mauna Kea, Kahuku and Waimanalo coalesced in a passionate rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday for the opening day of the 2020 Legislature, but key lawmakers said they were unclear about the rally’s message. Read more

Previous Story
Over 100 rally at state Capitol to support fight against human trafficking

Scroll Up