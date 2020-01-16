On the Move: Ulupono Initiative

Ulupono Initiative has added two new members to its Honolulu-­based team. Read more

>> Micah Munekata was hired as the new director of government affairs. Munekata previously served as the legislative coordinator for the Hawaii Department of Agriculture. He was also the director of government affairs for the Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation.

>> Erin Roh was hired as a communications and community specialist in October 2019. Roh most recently worked as a digital communications and social media specialist for Hawaiian Electric Co. She also served as a social media specialist and translator at Honolulu-based AT Marketing, developed production experience as an associate producer at Anthology Marketing Group and a production assistant at Hawaii Public Television Foundation. She also served as a fiscal analyst for the state House of Representatives.