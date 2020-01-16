comscore 259 days later, University of Hawaii’s Charlie Wade gets coach of the year honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

259 days later, University of Hawaii’s Charlie Wade gets coach of the year honor

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

There was an elephant in the room last May 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Read more

Previous Story
Wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, dies at 75
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 16, 2020

Scroll Up