Sports

Nick Rolovich’s contract calls for $425,004 buyout for early departure

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

A provision in football coach Nick Rolovich’s most recent contract could require him to pay the University of Hawaii a $425,004 buyout for his departure to Washington State and, in effect, help pay for his successor. Read more

