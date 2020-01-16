comscore Welcome to the club! Ernie Els makes his debut in a seniors event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Welcome to the club! Ernie Els makes his debut in a seniors event

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The golf course is soft and the greens are slow. Where have local golf fans heard that one before? Read more

Previous Story
Wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, dies at 75

Scroll Up