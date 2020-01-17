Off the News: Keep mind on road, hands on wheel; Tune in to Legislature, at least weekly

Hawaii has racked up some distressing stats on fatalities in which distracted driving was a factor. Read more

Keep mind on road, hands on wheel

Hawaii has racked up some distressing stats on fatalities in which distracted driving was a factor. The state ranks fifth-highest in the nation, according to the website MoneyGeek.com, despite the islands’ law banning hand-held phones while driving.

At least on Oahu, drivers may be tempted to test the fates and cheat (though they shouldn’t), turning to their phones while stuck in miserable urban traffic.

That doesn’t explain why New Mexico ranks first, though: the hypnosis of driving on wide open roads?

Tune in to Legislature, at least weekly

The Legislature’s 2020 session kicked off this week with a detailed plan pitched by state House and Senate leaders, along with support from Gov. David Ige, to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income and working- class residents. Will the plan’s bills addressing issues such as minimum wage and affordable housing remain intact? Or undergo overhaul?

‘Olelo Community Media’s “Live at the Legislature” will help track the session’s twists and turns with lawmakers providing perspectives on Channel 49, 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays until adjournment on May 7. Each show will air a second time, 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, visit www.olelo.org/live-at-the-legislature/.