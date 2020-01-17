comscore Board of Education nixes moving Ka‘ahumanu School, advances Kaimuki High redevelopment plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Board of Education nixes moving Ka‘ahumanu School, advances Kaimuki High redevelopment plan

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A proposal to redevelop Kaimuki High School’s campus is advancing, but the Board of Education on Thursday torpedoed the idea of moving Queen Ka‘ahumanu School to free up that campus for development. Read more

