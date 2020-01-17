comscore City sues former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha for severance pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City sues former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha for severance pay

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

City attorneys this week filed a lawsuit against former Police Chief Louis Kealoha seeking return of $250,000 in taxpayer money that he received as a severance payment when he retired from the Honolulu Police Department in March 2017. Read more

