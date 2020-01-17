Hawaiian Telcom forms partnership with CBTS

Cincinnati Bell subsidiary CBTS is teaming up with Hawaiian Telcom to support large business customers across Hawaii. Read more

Cincinnati Bell subsidiary CBTS, an information technology firm that provides communications, cloud, infrastructure and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is teaming up with Hawaiian Telcom to support large business customers across Hawaii.

CBTS, which stands for Consult Build Transform Support, has more than 1,800 employees, including 800 certified engineers. Its technology partners include Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC and IBM.

Hawaiian Telcom, one of the two largest telecommunications providers in the islands, said joining forces with CBTS will enable it to tap into the depth and breadth of CBTS’s experience while leveraging Hawaiian Telcom’s established relationships and reputation in Hawaii.

Cincinnati Bell, which acquired Hawaiian Telcom in July 2018, announced last month that it is being acquired by Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure in a deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.