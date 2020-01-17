comscore Kokua Line: Honolulu office tower can’t remove all drinking fountains | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Honolulu office tower can't remove all drinking fountains

  By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 8:56 p.m.

Removing all drinking fountains from a commercial building isn’t allowed, according to the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting. Read more

